RaNay Shawn Keller

June 13, 1956 - December 18, 2021

RaNay Shawn Keller, age 65, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2021 with her children by her side in Helena, Montana.

RaNay marched to the beat of her own drum from the moment she was born on June 13, 1956 to Mike and Neva Keller in Pierre, South Dakota. She grew up near Eagle Butte, South Dakota at a sheep farm on the Cheyenne River Sioux Indian Reservation. Being the spitfire she always was, when she was younger and her brother Danny Mike teased her at the dinner table, she forked him on the hand.

After graduating from college at South Dakota State University with a Bachelor of Guidance Counseling and Personal Services, RaNay went on to obtain her Master's within the following year. She proceeded in life by helping others professionally, in many different aspects of the social services spectrum, until multiple sclerosis forced an early retirement.

Always loving to laugh and enjoy life to the fullest, RaNay surrounded herself with friends and loved ones that supported her as much as she supported them. A wonderful example of perseverance and drive, she rarely came across an obstacle that she could not find a solution to. Most of all, she worked diligently to help anyone who needed it and to ensure those around her knew they were loved and appreciated.

Those who were close to her spent many hours enjoying music, taking mountain drives, playing cribbage, and visiting over a cup of coffee. Her tenacity proved to show that the only thing she loved more than her children were her grandchildren.

RaNay is survived by her children Blaine Stankey, Mikki Goodhart (Clayton), and Mariah Stankey with beloved grandchildren across many families. She is also survived by her siblings Dan Keller (Lorrain) and Judy Gray (Dan).

A celebration of life will take place on January 14, 2022 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley church located in Helena, Montana. To honor RaNay's wishes, ashes will also be spread in South Dakota at the Cheyenne River. Memorial donations may be made to NAMI Montana. To offer a condolence or to share a story about RaNay, please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com