Raymond (Ray) Nickolas Schell

December 26, 1936 - January 2, 2022

In the early evening of January 2, 2022 our dad, Ray Schell passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.

Dad was born in Orrin, North Dakota on December 26, 1936 to Joseph V. and Mary M. (Senger) Schell. Dad remembers moving to East Helena as a small child, and riding the train filled with WWII soldiers that were coming home. He attended St. Ann's Catholic grade school and graduated from Cathedral High School. He served in the Army from 1955 to 1958. Dad liked to remind us he was in Alaska before it was a State.

Dad married our mom, Gayle (Nordahl) Howard on October 25, 1958. They later divorced but remained friends. Together they raised seven children. Dad was always on the go, rarely sitting down unless a football game was on! He was often found in his garage tinkering on cars, and using his ingenuity to modify, change or improve everyday items. His devotion to his children was unparalleled; he built us a playhouse, go-carts from things he had scavenged, and hauled us to Omoksees despite not having a love of horses himself. Dad became an avid four-wheeler and enjoyed poker runs, or just riding around in the mountains with a friend, one of us kids, his grandkids, or in-laws.

Dad worked for the State of Montana, Unemployment Security Division for 30 year and was one of the first computer programmers. He was active in Jaycees for many years, and was always a devout and faithful Catholic.

Dad is survived by his daughters; Theresa (Shawn) Jackson, Irene (Mark) Bushnell, Laura Bjerke, Denise (Dean) Sowers, Donna (Don) Driver, Mary (Rick) Baker, and his son David (Carrie) Schell; 21 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. Dad is survived by his sister, Betty Didriksen, brother, Fred (Lorraine) Schell, sister-in-law, Bertha Schell, brother-in-law, Peter Petek, numerous other relatives, and his special friend Mary Bullman. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Glen Ray, his parents, siblings Edward, Joseph, Rosemary and Catherine, and son's-in-law; Brett Bjerke and Ken Lewing, and his friend Jim O'Connor.

Please join us for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cyril & Methodius Church at 12:00pm on Friday, January 14, 2022. Rosary will be at 11:35am before Mass. Interment following the funeral at St. Ann's Cemetery in East Helena with a reception at the church.

Thank you for all your cares and concerns. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dad.