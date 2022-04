SCHELL, Raymond N. "Ray", age 85 of Helena passed away January 2, 2022. The Rosary will be prayed at 11:35 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated 12 p.m., today, January 14th at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in East Helena. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Ann's Cemetery in East Helena with a reception at the church. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ray.