Redamae Reinig

March 15, 1928 - September 13, 2021

Redamae Reinig passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Edgewood Memory Care facility in Helena, on Monday, September 13 at the age of 93. A memorial is being planned for a later date, possibly March 15th. It is not certain when graveside services will be held. Reda was born March 15, 1928 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Gertrude and John Frederick Heinitz. She was the second youngest in the family.

Redamae is survived by three children, Jean Reinig Harman (Larry), Mike Reinig (Connie) and Karen Reinig. Grand children are: Dora Harman Sealey (Tyler) and Great Grandchildren, Gavin Lane, Chloe Bess and Rowen Lane Sealey. Other grandchildren are Stephanie Reinig Bechert

(Drew) and great granddaughters Lori and Kimber Bechert. Another grandson- Jason and 2 great grandsons, Hayes and Cooper. Also, numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a brother Vic Heinitz (Norma) and a sister Suzanne Heinitz Dodge.

Reda is preceded in death by a one-year-old son, Robert Leroy, a granddaughter Bess Marie Harman, Reda's parents, brothers Paul and Ray Heinitz as well as three sisters, Rebecca Beck, Irene Sigety and Glenelle Longmire. (Husbands to the sisters are Al Beck, Leo Sigety, and Joe Longmire. A wife to Raymond, (Marj Heinitz)

Reda loved fishing, camping, cooking, sewing and especially crocheting scrubbies. She attended many Cousin Quilting Retreats with her daughter Karen. She lived with Karen for 18 years after her husband Ray Reinig passed away. She also enjoyed attending Covenant United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.

Instead of flowers, please send memorials to the Covenant United Methodist Church. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Redamae please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com.