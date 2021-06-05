Regina "Jean" L. Applegate

February 4, 1938 - June 3, 2021

On a beautiful sunny morning, heaven received its newest angel! On June 3, 2021, Regina "Jean" L. Applegate was called home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Jean was born February 4, 1938 in Rawlins, Wyoming to Edward (Ned) and Garnette Cleary, the eldest of three children. Sister Sharon and brother Edward later completed the Cleary family and provided Jean the title of "big sister", a role she always cherished.

Jean graduated from Rawlins High School in 1956. Following graduation, Jean decided to continue her education at Carroll College in Helena. A short time later, she postponed college and pursued a working career at Associated Foods. Little did she know that this decision would lead to meeting the love of her life, Clarence. She often stated that she wasn't fond of him when they first met, but that his persistence and witty sense of humor eventually won her over. They were married on October 29, 1959 in Rawlins, Wyoming. Son Rod was born in 1960 and Daughter Sharon was born in 1964, completing their family. Jean and Clarence celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2019, shortly before Clarence's passing on June 1, 2020.

Life on a Montana farm wasn't always easy. Learning to cook on a wood stove, haul wood to heat the family home, raise chickens, gather eggs, tend to a garden and help irrigate and harvest hay was definitely not what a city girl was used to doing. But in typical "Jean style" she conquered these challenges with strength and a positive attitude, and quickly grew to love the beauty of the "Ranch".

Family came first for Mom, choosing to stay at home and raise her family. Mom encouraged us to enjoy life and to have an imagination. Whether we were "re-arranging" her canned goods in the pantry pretending we had a grocery store, or taking blankets and pillows and turning the furniture in the "front room" into an imaginary fort, Mom never said a word, but would smile and often join in.

Mom later worked at Martin's IGA and the State of Montana in both the Department of Revenue and Department of Transportation before retiring. Even in "retirement", she continued to do part-time work at Student Assistance Foundation and Rocky Mountain Development Council before finally retiring for good.

Mom had a passion for bowling and spent over 50 years in the bowling community. Starting out with bowling on the Women on Wednesday "W.O.W." league, she took on the duties of league secretary in nearly every league she bowled on. She also spent many years as a Director of the Helena Women's Bowling Association (HWBA) and later with the Helena USBC. Many of Mom's long-time friends were made through bowling and those are friendships she truly cherished. Receiving the Montana Bowling Family of the Year award in 2019 was one of her proudest moments.

Throughout Mom's lifetime, she was proud to have held many titles. She was a Wife, Mother, Daughter, Big Sister, Daughter-in-Law, Sister-in-Law, Aunt, Niece and friend. But the most cherished title she had was "Gramma Jean". There was never a time that there wasn't a grandkid favorite treat at the house, whether it was a can of mandarin oranges, ground bologna or a tuna sandwich. You might even find her leading an imaginary marching band, playing kitchen broom hockey or singing the J-E-L-L-O song with one of the grandkids.

Throughout her life, Mom always put others needs ahead of her own. She had a talent for making everyone feel special and always saw the good in everyone. Wherever she went, and whomever she met, she always made a friend. While she was generally reserved in nature, just give her a microphone and she would have the room smiling and laughing in no time.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, parents Edward (Ned) and Garnette Cleary (Pryce), her mother-in-law and father-in-law Marie and Crawford Applegate, brother-in-law Jerome Groh, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Margaret and Mel King, Relpha and John Gilreath, Cora and Robert VanDyke, Richard and Georgia Applegate, Niece Nora King Wriston, Nephew Melvin King, Jr. and Grandson Aaron Eslick.

Jean is survived by her children, Rod Applegate and Sharon Eslick (Gordon); sister, Sharon Groh; brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Janice Cleary; sister-in-law, Joan Sieler and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nan and Joe Tillo. She is also survived by grandchildren, Katie Eslick, Jordan Paull (Ry), Amanda Eslick (Jason Smith), great-grandchildren Payton Saccheri, Emerson and Kamden Jean Paull, Hannah Smith, and Tanyan and Ari Eslick. She will also be missed by "adopted son", K.C. Hill (yes, he has a certificate) and numerous nieces and nephews. We will all miss you, Aunt Jean!

The family wishes to thank Drs. Weiner, Paustian and Strekall for their care during the past several years. A special thanks to the kind and dedicated staff at The Legacy Assisted Living who provided love and care to Mom in her final days. "Go be with the Angels, my sweet Jean"!

A Public Visitation will be held this Thursday, June 10, from 4-7pm at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana Ave. The Funeral Service will be held the following day, Friday, June 11, at the same location starting at Noon, followed by a Reception in the Social Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend. Following the Reception, there will be a procession from the funeral home, passing by the family ranch on Applegate, to Sunset Memorial Gardens for burial.

No covid restrictions are in place, but feel free to take whatever precautions you feel necessary. The service will also be broadcasted live at www.aswfuneralhome.com on her obituary page. Please visit us there to leave a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Jean.