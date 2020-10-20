Notices for Retz Funeral Home

Funeral Notices Tuesday, October 20, 2020

THOMPSON, John, age 90, of Helena, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Johnny.

SATURDAY

FOSTER, Stephen, age 83, of Helena, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. A celebration of his life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at American Legion, 3095 Villard Ave. in Helena. Reception to follow the service. If family and friends of Stephen desire, they are welcome to bring some small finger food items for the reception. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Stephen.