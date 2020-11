Notices for Retz Funeral Home

Funeral Notices Saturday, November 21, 2020

"In Our Care"

TODAY

BIGLEY, David, age 79, of Gilford, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Viewing be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, November 21st at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. in Helena. Private family services will take place at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of David.