HEADRICK, Roberta J. "Berta", age 71, of Clancy passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Services are pending at this time and will be announced once they're complete. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Berta.