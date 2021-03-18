Richard "Dick" Louis Christian, Sr.

March 17, 1939 - March 15, 2021

Richard "Dick" Louis Christian, Sr.

On the afternoon of Monday, March 15, 2021, Dick passed away at home from natural causes. He was 81 years old.

Dick was born in Worcester, MA on March 17, 1939, and was the second of four children. He met and married Mary Louise Godbout after a whirlwind courtship on February 4, 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1963, as a radiomanryptographer aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Independence. He and Mary ultimately moved to Tiffin, Ohio, where he worked as a patrolman for the Tiffin Police Department, and as an EMT. They had three children, Rich, Rena, and Holly. Dick and Mary wanted a change, and in the summer of 1978, moved the family to Helena, MT, where he began a career with the State of Montana. He and Mary later divorced in 1988, and he relocated to Massachusetts to be near his siblings.

Shortly after arriving in Massachusetts, he met Lorraine White, and again a whirlwind courtship ensued, and they were married August 26, 1989. His love for the mountains was too strong, so they both retired and he and Lorraine moved to Montana the summer of 2003. They spent some of the best days of their lives touring the state and relishing in its beauty on and off road.

Dick loved family, the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and 4-wheeling. He belonged to jeep clubs in Ohio and Montana; and spent many days looking for the next hill to climb or obstacle to conquer. He loved to be the center of attention, had a BIG voice which commanded that, and ALWAYS had to have the last word. He was a practical joker and loved playing jokes and teasing his family and friends. Dick was also a talented woodworker and artist. He started his own woodworking business, Creative Woodcrafters while in Massachusetts, and made many fine pieces of furniture which he sold and gave to family. Lorraine, a talented artist as well, added her artistic paintings to many of the pieces they created that will be treasured by family and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his father, Arthur; mother, Lillia Chabot; brothers, David, Raymond; and granddaughter, Hanna Marie Christian.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Lorraine; sister, Aldea "Dee Dee" Dorsey (Mark); sister-in-law, Yvonne; son, Richard Jr. (Brenda); daughter, Lorena "Rena" Carlson (Larry Ligtenberg); daughter, Holly (Ryan Berry); step-daughters Joanne White, Marijean Acari (Vincent); grandchildren, Tommy Carlson (Raven Clark), Rachel Christian, Vanessa Simonton (Mike Brennan), Hunter Orphin, Ben Acari, great-granddaughter Kadence Christian; former spouse and lifelong friend Mary Christian; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, very dear friends, and his faithful little buddy "Bo Bo".

Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Cremation has taken place and there will be a graveside service with full military honors held Monday, March 22, 2021, 11:00 am at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison, 1900 Williams St. Helena, MT 59602.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to VA Montana Medical Center staff at Fort Harrison for their exceptional care and service over the years, and a special thank you to caregiver Jaimi Phillips of Home Instead for your friendship and laughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a veteran service organization of your choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dick.