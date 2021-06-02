Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Diehl

Richard Diehl

April 30, 1946 - October 30, 2020

Join us as we celebrate Rick's life on June 5, 2021 at 10:30 am, at the Winston Ranch, #3 Beaver Creek Rd.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We were very sorry to hear about Rick. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Judy Snellman
Friend
June 6, 2021
It's funny the things you remember from your childhood. I went to school with "Ricky" in East Helena. In the third grade, there was a race between Ricky and another boy, Freddy, and the prize was me! I remember cheering so hard for Ricky because I really wanted him to win! I'll always remember him as such a nice guy. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Karen Hagen Lewis
School
June 4, 2021
sending my condolences po box 5 appleton wa
Rich Warren
Friend
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results