It's funny the things you remember from your childhood. I went to school with "Ricky" in East Helena. In the third grade, there was a race between Ricky and another boy, Freddy, and the prize was me! I remember cheering so hard for Ricky because I really wanted him to win! I'll always remember him as such a nice guy. I'm so sorry for your loss.

Karen Hagen Lewis School June 4, 2021