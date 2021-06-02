To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
We were very sorry to hear about Rick. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Judy Snellman
Friend
June 6, 2021
It's funny the things you remember from your childhood. I went to school with "Ricky" in East Helena. In the third grade, there was a race between Ricky and another boy, Freddy, and the prize was me! I remember cheering so hard for Ricky because I really wanted him to win! I'll always remember him as such a nice guy. I'm so sorry for your loss.