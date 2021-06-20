Richard (Rick) Larson

August 4, 1950 - December 25, 2020

"He was born with the gift of laughter and sense that the world was mad." Raphael Sabatini.

Richard (Rick) Larson died December 25, 2020 after a short and hard-fought battle with COVID-19 at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena

He was born to John and Muriel Larson on August 4, 1950, in Great Falls, MT. The middle child, he grew up entertaining the family with his funny antics and causing them some angst with his longish hair in the 60s. When his legs were long enough to reach the tractor pedals, he joined his brother and Dad on the farm east of Great Falls, working the land and perfecting his tan.

Rick graduated from Great Falls High School in 1968 and the University of Montana in 1974. When his undergraduate years were interrupted by the death of his father, he left school for a while and went home to take care of the farm and his Mom. Rick graduated from law school at UM in 1977. He began his career as a law clerk for the Montana Supreme Court and as an assistant attorney general under Mike Greely. He then went into private practice for nine years in Great Falls followed by over thirty years in Helena.

In 1978 he married Christy Hill at St. Mary's Catholic Church in White Swan, WA. Although Rick was a private person and on the quieter side, he learned to love and tolerate the large, loud, Irish-Catholic family he married into and they loved him. To Rick's great joy, their son Sam joined them in 1987 and their daughter Annie in 1989. Rick and Sam spent a lot of time together participating in Scouting activities as he had done with his own Dad. He was very proud when Sam achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Annie and Rick had a special bond as fathers and daughters often do. Annie gave Rick three grandchildren that he loved spending time with and sneaking them forbidden treats.

Those who knew Rick well appreciated his sense of humor and his talent for remembering unimportant trivia. He had fond memories of time spent with friends particularly playing couples poker, St Patrick's Days, hiking, floating rivers, skiing, weekend trips, dinner parties, holiday gatherings, and Friday nights at the Club Cigar in Great Falls or a "CLE" at a favorite meeting place in Helena.

He is survived by Christy Hill of Ontario, Oregon, his son Sam Larson, his daughter Annie Larson, three grandchildren Leo, Laki, and Koda all of Helena, his sister Jean Larson (Daniel Kemmis), Missoula, brother Bill Larson (Dee Dee) San Antonio, TX, three nephews, Erik Larson, Jason Hurd, and Josh Hurd. Graveside services and a celebration of Rick's life will be held on July 1, 2021, 11:00 AM where Rick will be buried near his parents in Highland Cemetery in Great Falls.

Rick did not want to be alone, so he gave Christy the honor of being at his side when he passed away. He often signed correspondence to family and friends "Happy Trails..." So, Rick, "Happy Trails, until we meet again." Your sense of the world and gift of laughter will long be missed.