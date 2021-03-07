Richard Thomas Munger

February 10, 1940 – February 11, 2021

Along with his family, Rich ushered in his 81st birthday, but only remained home with them a few short hours until he died peacefully at 5:30 a.m. on February 11, 2021. Rich suffered from Crohns Disease for many years. Eventually, however, he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a fast-moving blood and bone marrow cancer that took his life.

Rich was born February 10, 1940 in Helena, the youngest son of Joseph M. and Harriet E. (Rice) Munger. Rich attended public schools in Helena, graduating from Helena High School in 1958. He played varsity football for the Bengals his junior and senior years. His love of football remained throughout his life whether it was at the college or national level or the local Small Fry Football League where he coached and mentored young athletes.

Rich attended Montana State University in the early 60's hoping to go into Architecture. He loved to draw and design, however, in his own words he said, "well, the math got the best of me." During his college days, he married Rosanne Marie Warren on June 17, 1961 in Helena. They had two children: Randall Martin Munger and Ronda Marie Munger.

While in Bozeman, Rich went to work for American Land Title Co. where he learned the business from the ground up serving Bozeman, Big Sky and Ennis, Montana. He was also active in the Bozeman community where he met many influential people who would help to guide the course of his future career. The family eventually moved back to Helena where Rich worked for Helena Abstract & Title Co. until he went to work in 1973 for the newly-reorganized Montana State Government, Department of Natural Resources & Conservation. His experience in land, water rights, and the title business was a great asset as his career progressed.

Rich managed the Water Rights Bureau. During this time, Environmentalism was progressing, making way for new legislation to protect our natural resources. Eventually, Rich was named Deputy Director of the department. He remained in that position until Ted Schwinden became Governor in 1981. The newly-elected governor made many changes within the young state departments. After the former Director of the Department of Natural Resources became Director of the Department of Transportation, Rich went to work for him managing the Outdoor Advertising Program. This opportunity was another good fit for Rich's background. He would remain in this capacity until he retired. After he retired, Rich went to work under contract for Logo Signs of America. He loved the work and met many business people across Montana. He was 70 when he officially retired.

During the late 70's, Rich met Bette Hall, a legal secretary for the Department of Natural Resources. They eventually married on August 25,1984. Rich was a good husband. They had been married for 36½ years. Rich and Bette had a good, strong marriage that faced some real challenges, along with countless good times. They remained devoted to each other until his recent death.

Rich was a complex person with a wry sense of humor! He had a love of American Political History and read voraciously. Rich's books were his constant companions during his last couple of years. He loved animals, especially Golden Retrievers.

He loved Montana and its great doors whether it be downhill skiing or floating many of her diverse rivers. He was always up for a good time with friends or family. And then there were sports and politics! He was a diehard Bobcat fan. Shall we say more?! Rich enjoyed traveling around the U.S., visiting many historical places. Until his health started to decline, he loved good food, a cocktail and/or a glass of wine. He cherished his daughter, Ronda, who was devoted to him. He would often say how "lucky" he was to have her!

Rich is preceded in death by his parents, Joe & Harriet Munger, his brother, Ron, and sister-in-law, Laura Munger, his son, Randy, his father and mother-in-law, Herschel & Margaret Dennison, and his step-son, Erik Hall. Rich is survived by his wife, Bette Hall-Munger, his daughter, Ronda Roope, and son-in-law Duane Roope, his step-son, Jeff Hall, and wife, Penny Johnson, his sister-in-law, Janet Severance, whom he adored, and her husband, Doug Severance. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside memorial service will be held this summer at Forestvale Cemetery.

Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society, the Angel Fund or a charity of one's choice. A special thank you goes to Ashleigh Carlson, PT, from Frontier Home Health & Hospice, who was by Rich's side helping him with physical therapy and giving him hope.

Rich was not a religious man, but he accepted his wife's prayers as she held his hands that wonderous night. As we sat by his side, we saw and heard his every breath until all was still. He had slipped away peacefully into the dawn.