Richard Raynold Diehl

Richard Raynold Diehl was born April 30, 1946, in Helena, Montana, the fifth son of George Diehl and Elizabeth Helfert. Raised on the family farm in East Helena, he attended East Helena schools and graduated from Helena High School in 1965.

In 1965, he married Janice Peterson with whom he had two children, Jannice Marie and Matthew Frank. They later divorced. In 1975, he married Julie Diehl, who took the "farm boy" off the farm to enjoy other life adventures.

After leaving the family farm, Rick bought the Winston ranch originally homesteaded by his grandfather, Arthur Wellington Diehl. The ranch prospered, and his son Matt joined the ranch operation in 1992. Rick continued to work the ranch until his death. He was also very involved in the Winston Volunteer Fire Department for over twenty years.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents and brothers John and Bill. In addition to his wife Julie, he is survived by Jannice Odermann (Rick), Matt Diehl (Michele Babcock), and granddaughter Madison Diehl. Also surviving are brothers Curt and Ken Diehl and Helfert and Diehl cousins. He was a much loved uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Rick was saddened that he couldn't complete his cancer journey with Dr. Weiner, for whom he had the greatest respect. His family want to thank all the nurses at St. Peter's Cancer Center, who never wavered in their kindness during this unsettling time.

A celebration of Rick's life will be held in early June. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Lewis and Clark Humane Society. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com