Rikki Lynn Wille
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

Rikki Lynn Wille

June 16, 1981 - December 15, 2021

Rikki passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021. She was born on Ellsworth AFB, SD, on June 16th, 1981. She left behind her Momby, Sue Pennel, two daughters, MaKayla Marie Wille and Jessi Blake Hamlen, two half-sisters, Stacy R. Kaufman and Bobbie Sue Sack, and many close friends. She will be loved and missed by all of them. Please join us in a celebration of her life on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021 at Jorgenson's at 1pm in Helena, MT. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Rikki.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Jorgenson's
Helena, MT
