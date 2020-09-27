Robert Anthony Smith

March 13, 1957 - March 16, 2020

Our stories have more than one beginning and ending. We say "from dust to dust" and "from sunrise to sunset," yet we also say "from God to God." Indeed, Robert Anthony Smith lived with great energy throughout his life. Born on March 13, 1957, in Midwest City, Oklahoma to Robert Lawrence Smith Jr. and Arlene (Lucero) Smith, Robert went home to the Lord on March 16, 2020 at age 63, from Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Robert grew up in a military family, through a childhood full of adventure. His mother remembers him as an ornery kid who loved pranks. Very active in school, he played trumpet for the band and football throughout Junior High and High School, joining the wrestling team as well in High School. He began in Boys Scouts, while his family was stationed in McCord Air Force Base, and finished with the Eagle Scouts, under the leadership of his scout-master father. Two adventures with the Scouts seemed to define his adventurous spirit: a 50-mile hike through the Olympic Rain Forest and, as an Eagle Scout, a 50-mile hike down the south side of the Grand Canyon.

After graduating from Bishop Gorman High School, class of '75, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Robert moved to Washington D.C., where he would meet his beautiful Yolanda Rivera, whom he adored. They married and spent forty years together, traveling the world as military family.

Robert served 20 years in the United States Navy, before retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. While in the Navy, he completed a degree in Computer Networking from the University of Maryland, but the accomplishment he valued most was raising his two beautiful daughters, Monica Ann and Emily Marie. He took great pride in their accomplishments. Likewise, he relished bringing his grandson Marcus to Montana, especially to Yellowstone, where he found a deep joy in experiencing the beauty of Nature through his grandson's eyes and remembering his own adventures in the wild.

Upon retiring from the Navy, Robert continued his adventures. He became a Network Administrator at Scott Air Force Base, a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus-O'Fallon Chapter 4239, and an award-winning photographer. He loved to fish, relishing the blue-ribbon rivers here in Montana. He appreciated his season tickets for the Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Orioles, rooted for Notre Dame football and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas basketball. He became an avid collector of cameras and football and baseball paraphernalia. Rock and Roll music, of course, suited best his energetic temperament. And he still loved pranks.

We remember Robert for his kindness, generosity, and adventurous spirit. We remember his vibrant and vital life. He loved sunsets and had a way of telling us, in person and in his pictures, "Look up! Look how the evening sun throws long shadows on the ground, but sets the edges of the clouds on fire. Don't miss the beautiful things Life gives you."

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Smith, Jr. and is survived by his wife Yolanda (Rivera) Smith, daughters, Monica Ann Smith, Emily Marie Smith, His mother, Arlene (Lucero) Smith, grandson son Marcus Jarvis, Adam Bousum (Monica's fiancée), Sister, Barbara Ann (Smith) Schultz, husband, Don A. Schultz, nieces Elaine Allison Schultz (God-daughters also), Anna Victoria (Schultz) Jorgenson, great-niece Lily Jean Jorgenson, and many other family members.

A service will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church on October 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.