Robert (Bob) Benson

June 11, 1929 - December 18, 2021

Robert (Bob) Benson passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on December 18, 2021. A storyteller to the end, he talked mostly of his beautiful bride and family he missed so dearly.

He was born June 11, 1929 in Kathryn, North Dakota to Lisa (Anderson) & Carl Benson. He grew up there on the family farm until leaving to attend Valley City Teaching College. It was there he met the love of his life MaryAnn Kennel. They were married December 27, 1950 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale. He joined the Marines and served during the Korean Conflict.

Jack of all trades doesn't come close to explaining how versatile and knowledgeable Bob was. He made a living doing so many different things. He was a computer repairman before most knew what computers even were. He owned the Gambles Hardware Store in Boyd, MN, as well as Bobcat Pasty Shop in Bozeman, MT and Red Barn Auto in Clancy. While in Boyd, he served as Mayor and the Director of the Boyd Boatworks where they built boats to support the town. He was a natural born salesman. Over his life he sold farm and construction equipment, as well as new and used cars for large and small corporations, and in retirement owned his own used car business.

In semi-retirement, he turned his love of cooking into an adventure to Alaska where he cooked at the Salmon Bake in Anchorage, and worked as chef on a hunting charter boat out of Seward to the Alaska Peninsula. Bob loved fishing in Alaska and visiting his Alaskan grandchildren with the first of over 20 trips in 1985 and making the last visit in 2018 at the age of 89.

Bob often remarked that he felt his greatest accomplishment was that all his children and grandchildren continue to go to church and all of his great grandchildren are being brought up to love the Lord. He taught Sunday school for many years, leading teens in youth groups and teaching adult classes including often leading services at his retirement home. He was a member of the Clancy United Methodist Church where he was an avid member of the choir. He coached Science Olympiad for Clancy School and received "coach of the year" as well as the Sharon Grace Golden Apple award.

Bob had a wonderful sense of humor and loved a good time, be it dressed in a can-can dress on the Clancy School stage, playing pie in the face with his great grandchildren, telling stories of or even dressing up as Ole and Lena. His pooping moose often traveled with him, and he always had a good joke, story or song to lift your spirits.

Bob and MaryAnn loved dancing, even when he had to use a cane. He swayed his way into heaven and was greeted by his bride and favorite dance partner, MaryAnn (Kennel) Benson. His parents, Carl and Lisa Benson, brothers Earl and Milo, sisters Donna Kratz and Judy Kopperud, brothers-in-law Wendell Kopperud, Melvin Fornes, Eldon Peterson, sisters-in-law Jeannie and Ruby Benson, Betty Peterson, son-in-law Bill Gruber, daughters-in-law Diane and Becky Benson.

He is survived by his children: Vicki Edgar (Jim), Mary Bair (Bill Hoffman), Mike Benson, Debbie LaRue (Dean), and Pat Bercier. Sister Lorraine Fornes. Brother-in-law Walter Kratz, Jim Kennel and sisters-in-law Joyce Benson, Karen Kennel. Grandchildren: Cami Robson (Greg), Marci Parks (Chad), Nic Bair (Vicki), Corri Barry (Chris), Lance LaRue, Shelbi Grove, Shane LaRue (Nicole Smeenk), Kahsiah Benson. Great grandchildren: Dominic Bair, JP Robson, Will Robson, Luke Robson, Cate Barry, Dawson Parks, Kyli Barry, Alli Parks, Jaci Barry, Matti Parks, and Cade Parks.

Memorials can be sent to The Little Red School House Foundation or Clancy United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held May 26, 2022 at the Clancy United Methodist Church in Clancy.

