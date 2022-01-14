Robert (Bob) Fisher
March 24, 1942 - January 6, 2022
On January 6, 2022, Robert "Bob" Fisher passed away peacefully in Denver, CO with his family at his side, after a long battle against dementia. Bob was 79.
Bob was born in Bozeman, Montana in 1942, and was raised in both Bozeman and Three Forks. He held fond memories of his wild and occasionally rebellious youth in Montana. He earned his bachelor's degree in teaching from Montana State University, extending his college years a bit to make the most of them. He met his beloved wife Bonnie Erickson and settled down, the two were married in 1968. They lived briefly in Dillon, MT, before moving to Helena, MT, where they lived for nearly 45 years. Bob loved his career as an elementary and middle school teacher in East Helena. He was also extremely proud of his 42 years of military service, retiring as a Sergeant Major in the National Guard. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder and a dedicated volunteer. Bob was an avid golfer at Bill Roberts Golf Course, and a strong supporter of local high school and college sports. He loved to cook, and he was a great photographer. In his retirement, he enjoyed teaching digital photography courses as part of Helena's lifelong learning program. He loved his dog and constant sidekick, Mia, adopted from the Lewis and Clark Humane Society. Bob spent his final years in Colorado, lovingly cared for by Bonnie, his daughter Natalie, and many family members nearby, until the very end.
Bob was incredibly kind, compassionate, gentle, funny, and always curious. He was a great storyteller, and he loved to make people laugh. He was strong and supportive, incredibly proud of his kids and grandkids, and friendly to everyone he met. His steadfast faith in God guided him through life's ups and downs. He loved his family, and we will forever love and miss him.
Bob is preceded in death by his mother Polly Fisher and father Francis "Bud" Fisher of Three Forks, MT, and his brother Chuck Fisher of Coral Springs, FL. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Bonnie Fisher; daughters Natalie (Adam) Utroske and Melissa Fisher (Karla Painter); brother Don (Sue) Fisher of Englewood, CO, and sisters Mary Jo (Em) Deitchler of Boise, ID, and Suzie (Jim) Twedt of Aurora, CO; three grandchildren; and countless family members, friends, and colleagues in Helena and beyond.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held in Helena later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Helena, Eaglebend Community Church (22561 East Long Drive, Aurora, CO 80016), or the Alzheimer's Association
. The family would like to extend deep gratitude to all of the many caregivers and hospice providers who cared for Bob and supported his family through his final years.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Jan. 14, 2022.