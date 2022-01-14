I am so sad to hear about Bob´s passing. He was a neighbor of mine in Sunhaven when they lived in Helena. I always looked forward to seeing him and precious little Mia when they went for their walks. Bob was such a kind and caring person. I missed seeing him and Mia when they moved. I hope he and Mia are going for nice long walks in heaven. May he Rest In Peace

Carol Hanel Other January 15, 2022