Robert (Bob) Fisher
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
Robert (Bob) Fisher
March 24, 1942 - January 6, 2022

On January 6, 2022, Robert "Bob" Fisher passed away peacefully in Denver, CO with his family at his side, after a long battle against dementia. Bob was 79.
Bob was born in Bozeman, Montana in 1942, and was raised in both Bozeman and Three Forks. He held fond memories of his wild and occasionally rebellious youth in Montana. He earned his bachelor's degree in teaching from Montana State University, extending his college years a bit to make the most of them. He met his beloved wife Bonnie Erickson and settled down, the two were married in 1968. They lived briefly in Dillon, MT, before moving to Helena, MT, where they lived for nearly 45 years. Bob loved his career as an elementary and middle school teacher in East Helena. He was also extremely proud of his 42 years of military service, retiring as a Sergeant Major in the National Guard. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder and a dedicated volunteer. Bob was an avid golfer at Bill Roberts Golf Course, and a strong supporter of local high school and college sports. He loved to cook, and he was a great photographer. In his retirement, he enjoyed teaching digital photography courses as part of Helena's lifelong learning program. He loved his dog and constant sidekick, Mia, adopted from the Lewis and Clark Humane Society. Bob spent his final years in Colorado, lovingly cared for by Bonnie, his daughter Natalie, and many family members nearby, until the very end.
Bob was incredibly kind, compassionate, gentle, funny, and always curious. He was a great storyteller, and he loved to make people laugh. He was strong and supportive, incredibly proud of his kids and grandkids, and friendly to everyone he met. His steadfast faith in God guided him through life's ups and downs. He loved his family, and we will forever love and miss him.
Bob is preceded in death by his mother Polly Fisher and father Francis "Bud" Fisher of Three Forks, MT, and his brother Chuck Fisher of Coral Springs, FL. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Bonnie Fisher; daughters Natalie (Adam) Utroske and Melissa Fisher (Karla Painter); brother Don (Sue) Fisher of Englewood, CO, and sisters Mary Jo (Em) Deitchler of Boise, ID, and Suzie (Jim) Twedt of Aurora, CO; three grandchildren; and countless family members, friends, and colleagues in Helena and beyond.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held in Helena later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Helena, Eaglebend Community Church (22561 East Long Drive, Aurora, CO 80016), or the Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to extend deep gratitude to all of the many caregivers and hospice providers who cared for Bob and supported his family through his final years.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Best regards to Bob's family. It was a sincere pleasure to teach with Bob @ Radley in the Middle School. I especially remember his commitment to the Red Ribbon Campaign and educating the students to be Drug Free. Thank you, Bob, for your love of the students and families in East Helena.
Rhonda Burnett
Work
January 25, 2022
I'm going to miss Bob. He was a great teacher and would tell me stories about my dad doing crazy things on motorcycles in Three Forks.
Vonnie Jenkins
School
January 18, 2022
So sorry to hear about the loss of Bob! He was quite the character! I worked with Bob in the 80s at Radley school in East Helena! He was always willing to jump in and help wherever needed! You never saw him without an infectious smile ! God Bless You All
Nancy Duel
January 16, 2022
I am so sad to hear about Bob´s passing. He was a neighbor of mine in Sunhaven when they lived in Helena. I always looked forward to seeing him and precious little Mia when they went for their walks. Bob was such a kind and caring person. I missed seeing him and Mia when they moved. I hope he and Mia are going for nice long walks in heaven. May he Rest In Peace
Carol Hanel
Other
January 15, 2022
I remember Bob's excitement about retiring, choosing Mia from the shelter and seeing them out walking together. May their walks continue on. My condolences to Bonnie and the family.
Candy Kirby
Other
January 15, 2022
We are sorry for your loss, Bonnie and family. May God comfort you as you grieve the loss of one so dear.
Butch and Pearle Plowman
Other
January 15, 2022
Condolences to his family. May everyone continue to remeber the goodthings. I was one of many students at he had taught at the Radley school. May he rest in peace and continue to watch over his family.
Jesse Katsilas
School
January 15, 2022
My condolences to the family. I enjoyed teaching with Bob in East Helena and he will truly be missed.
Carol Smith
Work
January 14, 2022
I was one of Mr. Fisher´s students at Radley Middle. He was an excellent and memorable teacher, I am glad to read more about his life and all of the things he was involved in. I am very sorry for your loss.
Jenny Buchman
School
January 14, 2022
Bob was a good friend from our National Guard days and our thoughts and prayers go out to Bonnie and the rest of the family
John & Cherie Dahl
Other
January 14, 2022
