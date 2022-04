Robert "Bob" Theodore Christensen, 83, of Townsend, Montana passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com. A memorial service will be held at Elkhorn Community Church in Townsend, Montana on Saturday May 7th, 2022 at 1pm. Any memorials will be donated to his favorite charity.