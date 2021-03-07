Robert T. Cummins (Bob)

September 11, 1932 – February 26, 2021

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Robert T. Cummins (Bob), passed away on February 26, 2021, at the age of 88. He was born September 11, 1932, the third child of Robert B. (Mandan, ND) and Emma Krug Cummins (Glendive, MT) who predeceased him. His three sisters, Ann McIntyre, Seattle, WA; Dell Cunningham, Spokane, WA; and Nina Barnhill (Topsy), Missoula, MT; and his eldest daughter Cory Cummins, Edmonds, WA also predeceased him.

Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years, Allyn Ann Bernau Cummins, his son William and daughter-in-law, Nancy, and twin grandchildren, Robert and Jacqueline, of Oxford IA, daughter Tara A. Cummins of Seattle, WA; his brother, William B. (Butch) and sister-in-law Emmy Cummins, of Fullerton, CA, and Ann Twohy Cummins, the mother of their children.

He was educated in Mandan, ND and later at Saint Joseph Grade School, Missoula, and County High School after his family relocated in 1946 to Rose Acres up the Rattlesnake. He graduated in 1951 from Saint Thomas Military Academy, Saint Paul, MN. He began college at MSU-Missoula, which was interrupted by being drafted into the Army to serve in Korea. Upon his return from service, he graduated in 1957 with a BS degree. He entered the Law School at U of M for three years and was admitted to the practice of law on October 27, 1960. He graduated from the United States Army War College resident course at Carlisle, PA, in 1980. He also attended many military schools during the course of his 40 years of Military Service.

Bob had an illustrious military career rising from the rank of private to colonel. He retired in September, 1992 at that rank having received many awards including a Legion of Merit. Bob practiced law in Helena, MT for 61 years handling cases from abandonment to zoning. He enjoyed his career immensely and was a proficient trial lawyer.

His greatest love was for family, law, and travel, including visits to all seven continents and journeys to 92 countries. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and skiing.

No funeral services are planned. A memorial service and internment will be at the Veterans' Cemetery, Fort Harrison, MT, with military honors later in the summer when family and friends can travel and gather safely.

Thank you to the VA hospital medical staff, Saint Peter's Health for hospice care, and the staff at Rocky Mountain Care Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions to either the Veterans' Cemetery or Lewis and Clark Humane Society or donor's choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bob.