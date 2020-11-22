ROBERT JOSEPH WERNER

March 16, 1973 - November 10, 2020

I want to share the story of the life of my first-born son Robert Joseph Werner. He was born on March 16, 1973 and was freed from pain on November 10, 2020. Rob died of a broken heart and complications related to diabetic ketoacidosis at the Kirkland Hospital holding his wife and daughter's hands. He could not emotionally recover from the death of his sons, Joseph (July, 2017) and Kelsy (December 2019).

His proud parents were Ron Werner (who passed away in 2009) and Joanie Haluzak Werner Mathis. We moved from Bismarck, ND to Helena, MT in 1979. He went to Bryant Elementary School and Grace Gospel Academy/Mt. Helena Christian Academy. Rob excelled in every sport, but especially in AAU wrestling.

He worked as a young boy for the Brewers as a batboy and sold concessions, George's Foods, and of course at our family restaurant, Coney Island. He loved to serve people!

Rob joined the US Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Nimitz CVN-68 which was home ported in Bremerton, WA. It was there that he met the love of his life, Kristi Seiders and her 3 young boys, Garrett, Kelsy and Christopher. They were married and added Joseph and Grace to their family. They lived in the Seattle area, but Helena was always his home.

He leaves behind our family, his mother, Joanie Werner Mathis and his step-father Wayne Mathis. Brother, Ryan Werner and wife, Tara, (Ben, Elle and Bree). Sister, Jana Sund and husband Chris, (Joy, Ava and Emery). Sister, Tricia Werner, (Zander and Alexis). A daughter, Alexandra Bernier and her husband Joe (Shawn, Skylar). His soul-mate and the love of his life, Kristi and their remaining children, Garrett Lessing and fiancé Erin (Matthew, Isaac, Cadence, Savanna, Dominic), Christopher and wife Breanna (Aaron, Alec, Brody) and Grace Werner and boyfriend Sean. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins. And all who loved him so much.

Rob was a big guy with an even bigger heart! He could be rough on the outside, but so tender when you knew his heart. So many of us have lost our best friend. In memory of Rob, he would want you to bear hug your family and friends.

I love you, my son!

Mom