Robert M. Strickland

April 8, 1942 - September 26, 2021

Robert M. Strickland, resident of Saugus, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. He was 79.

Born in Helena, Montana on April 8, 1942, Bob is one of two children of the late Maurice and Mary (Prebil) Strickland. Bob enlisted in the United States Marines being honorably discharged in 1968.

After his time in the Marines, he attended and graduated from Boston University with a degree in accounting. Bob worked at United Fruit Company, now Chiquita Brands International, before opening his own accounting and financial advisory firm.

A loving and devoted husband, Bob relished the time he spent with his beloved Mimi. They spent 55 wonderful years together relishing each other's company, traveling around the world and enjoying time with friends and family. While Bob and Mimi enjoyed adventures in far off locales like the Philippines, Australia, Tahiti, Hawaii, Mexico. Bob's favorite place was close to home. No place gave him more peace and tranquility than the picturesque view of the lake in Sanford, Maine, which he enjoyed with Duffy, his Boston Terrier, by his side. And in later years, Toby, a Cairn Terrier, took Duffy's post.

Bob shared his joy for life with life-long friends. He maintained his childhood friends from Montana through the years, and always looked forward to spending time with them. His "tree hunting" trips to Vermont with his "gumbas" was an annual event he looked forward to. Many weekends were spent in the company of the Callahans and many songs were played on the guitar or piano with the Three Chord Trio.

Bob's warmth, kindness, and big heart will be missed by all who were blessed to know and love him.

Bob was the beloved husband of Remedios Mimi (Yap) Strickland with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Dear brother of the late Maureen Rickman, and loving uncle of Kym Black and Lance Rickman.

Funeral services for Bob were held in Massachusetts. Please join family and friends for Bob's Committal Service celebrated at 11am on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Resurrection Cemetery, 3685 N. Montana Ave., Helena, MT. 59602.

Gifts in Bob's memory may be made to Tufts Cancer Center, Development Office, Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington St. #231, Boston, MA. 02111 or https://giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give

