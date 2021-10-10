Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert M. Strickland
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA

Robert M. Strickland

April 8, 1942 - September 26, 2021

Robert M. Strickland, resident of Saugus, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. He was 79.

Born in Helena, Montana on April 8, 1942, Bob is one of two children of the late Maurice and Mary (Prebil) Strickland. Bob enlisted in the United States Marines being honorably discharged in 1968.

After his time in the Marines, he attended and graduated from Boston University with a degree in accounting. Bob worked at United Fruit Company, now Chiquita Brands International, before opening his own accounting and financial advisory firm.

A loving and devoted husband, Bob relished the time he spent with his beloved Mimi. They spent 55 wonderful years together relishing each other's company, traveling around the world and enjoying time with friends and family. While Bob and Mimi enjoyed adventures in far off locales like the Philippines, Australia, Tahiti, Hawaii, Mexico. Bob's favorite place was close to home. No place gave him more peace and tranquility than the picturesque view of the lake in Sanford, Maine, which he enjoyed with Duffy, his Boston Terrier, by his side. And in later years, Toby, a Cairn Terrier, took Duffy's post.

Bob shared his joy for life with life-long friends. He maintained his childhood friends from Montana through the years, and always looked forward to spending time with them. His "tree hunting" trips to Vermont with his "gumbas" was an annual event he looked forward to. Many weekends were spent in the company of the Callahans and many songs were played on the guitar or piano with the Three Chord Trio.

Bob's warmth, kindness, and big heart will be missed by all who were blessed to know and love him.

Bob was the beloved husband of Remedios Mimi (Yap) Strickland with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Dear brother of the late Maureen Rickman, and loving uncle of Kym Black and Lance Rickman.

Funeral services for Bob were held in Massachusetts. Please join family and friends for Bob's Committal Service celebrated at 11am on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Resurrection Cemetery, 3685 N. Montana Ave., Helena, MT. 59602.

Gifts in Bob's memory may be made to Tufts Cancer Center, Development Office, Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington St. #231, Boston, MA. 02111 or https://giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give

For online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com



Published by Helena Independent Record on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street, Melrose, MA
Oct
1
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Maria Goretti Church
112 Chestnut St., , Lynnfield , MA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
I am so, so sad to hear about Bob's passing. He was a wonderful mentor to me and I have so many fond memories of him from the 9+ years we worked together. He was the best boss I ever had. I will always rememer him saying "Hello there, young lady"! He always called us ladies "young lady", even when we weren't so young anymore. He was such a gentleman and an extraordinary man. He will be greatly missed. Rest in peace Bob~
Melissa Lally
Coworker
November 2, 2021
Uncle Bob was one in a million. He exuded true chivalry which came naturally to him. Whether friend, family or stranger, he took great pleasure in caring for those around him, but none greater than Aunt Ming. Uncle Bob doted on Aunt Ming, always looking at her and speaking of her with high esteem whether she was present or not. The love and respect they shared with one another was second to none, and a great example for all. Our hearts go out to you, Aunt Ming. Uncle Bob's presence and personality will be greatly missed.
Lance, Cami, Garrett and Gabrielle Rickman
Family
October 14, 2021
I was lucky to be one of Bob's "gumbas" at the annual tree hunt in Vermont for over 30 years. Throughout those years I came to cherish him as a friend, and his wit, humor, his trash talk when the Griz played the University of NH in football and of course his roll as the chef of the Hunt (slippers the only permitted footwear), made him such a joy to be around. Rest in peace Bob, we will miss you.
Rick Burgess
Friend
October 7, 2021
You will be greatly missed, Uncle Bob! Thank you for the fun times! We love you!
Bernadette Santamaria-Wilson
Family
September 27, 2021
Uncle Bob was always part of celebrations with my parents' barkada (close friends). He made us kids laugh with his warmth and stories. He will be remembered fondly and will be missed. Rest in peace, Uncle Bob.
Mary Talusan
Friend
September 30, 2021
With our deepest sympathy from Ave Maria Parish, Our Lady of the Assumption and St. Maria Goretti, church, staff, parishioners and the Ministry of Consolation our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this very sad time.
mary lou goodwin
September 30, 2021
Bob was a blessing to all who were his friends. As a friend you knew you always had someone who would be 100% on your side.
Bob faced his passing as he lived his life, with bravery and without flinching.
We will miss you ever so much Bob. With much affection, Enea and Mary
Enea and Mary Evangelista
Family Friend
September 30, 2021
Keeping you Mimi in my thoughts and prayers my mother Dottie Flint who used to clean your house always spoke about how Bob was a kind man.
Ken Flint
Friend
September 29, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Bob's passing but I'm sure he is in a better place free of illness. I had the pleasure of knowing Bob and cutting his hair for many years. He was one of the nicest people I have ever met, just a kind and gentle soul. May he rest in eternal peace. xo Susan
Susan Fiorello
Friend
September 29, 2021
Bob will never be forgotten for his support and counsel at the I.G.Marston Co. in Holbrook, Ma.
Rest in Peace Bob.

Evelyn
Evelyn Piercy
Coworker
September 28, 2021
So sorry to learn of Bob's passing. Keeping you and family in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.
Your love for each other and kindness to us is such an inspiration to our family and will be forever etched in our hearts.
REST IN PEACE BOB.
Much love.

Ding, Ingrid and Family
Ding and Ingrid Oreste
Family Friend
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results