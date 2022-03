STURDEVANT, Robert D. "Bob", age 71 of Helena passed away November 24, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be held at 3 p.m. today, June 12th at the Lewis and Clark County Fair Grounds, 98 W. Custer Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Bob to the Optimist Club of Helena, 418 Butler, Helena MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bob.