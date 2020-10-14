Menu
Search
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roberta "Berta" HEADRICK

Notices for Retz Funeral Home

Funeral Notices Wednesday, October 14, 2020

"In Our Care"

SATURDAY

HEADRICK, Roberta "Berta", age 71, of Clancy, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. A memorial service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. A luncheon will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Berta.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, Montana
Funeral services provided by:
Retz Funeral Home - Helena
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.