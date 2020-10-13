Roberta Jean Headrick "Berta"

Roberta Jean Headrick "Berta", 71, passed away on October 2nd in her home in Clancy.

She was born in Moscow, Idaho to Robert George Wallace and Bonnie Faye Dryden Wallace.

Berta was diagnosed with debilitating rheumatoid arthritis when she was 18. But she didn't allow that to get in the way of her incredible ability to sew, crochet, paint and most recently, quilt. She has left behind amazing masterpieces that will be forever cherished by her many friends and family.

She was an active member of Fortress of Joy Church and loved donating her time and ability to those in need.

Berta is survived by her daughter, Traci Nepine and son-in-law P.J. Nepine; grandson Carson Nepine; granddaughter Camryn Nepine; brother Jim Wallace and sister-in-law Linda Wallace; Sister-in-law Joetta Wallace; niece Sarah Hintz; nephew Nick Wallace; niece Ellen Wallace; nephew Brad Wallace and niece Denise Wallace.

A memorial service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. in Helena. A luncheon will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Berta.