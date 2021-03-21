Roberta Virginia Spurzem

February 23, 1926 - March 16, 2021

Roberta Virginia "Bobbie" Spurzem passed away on March 16, 2021, in Great Falls.

Bobbie or "Gert" as she was lovingly called by her soon to be husband, and later in life by many family members, and finally "Grandma Fish" to her great-grandchildren, was born on February 23, 1926, in Great Falls to Robert V. and Mildred A. (Zigan) Walters. Three years later they were joined by Bobbie's sister, Billie.

The family moved quite often in the early years from Great Falls to Monarch, then to Armington where she attended first grade, on to Jefferson City during the rest of her school years, then to Anaconda for a year before they all settled down in Helena in April of 1943.

It was while she was living in Jefferson that she met her future husband, John W. "Jack" Spurzem. They courted for a little over two years and eloped to Bozeman where they were wed on May 16, 1943. Both the Walters family and the Spurzem family welcomed the married couple with open minds and hearts after learning of the elopement.

Jack had been drafted into the Army and left for California shortly after the marriage. Bobbie joined him for a short time in San Luis Obispo before returning to Helena. Their first son, John R. "Jack" Spurzem was born on April 22, 1944. After Jack returned from the Army, their second son was born on June 9, 1947, Michael J. Spurzem.

Bobbie worked at times for the Montana Power and the Mountain Bell Telephone Company.

In 1952, she and Jack with the help of Jack's brother, Bill, and other relatives, built a cabin at the eastern base of Flesher Pass. The family spent endless days at their cabin hunting, fishing, and especially entertaining. A good time could always be had at the cabin.

When Jack retired, they decided they wanted to live in the mountains. They were able to buy an acre of land from Jack's brother, Tom, across the creek from where they had built their cabin and their dream home was completed in 1977. They would live in their little bit of heaven for 31 years. They hated to leave that home, but the driving was getting harder, and they felt the need to be closer to medical help, so they moved to Great Falls in December 2008. The move was also closer to their oldest son Jack, and his extended family. Her husband passed on October 2, 2011, and Bobbie stayed in their home until it got to be too much for her to handle. She moved into Golden Eagle Plaza and was there less than a year and due to failing health, had to move again to the Beehive Sage Assisted Living facility for her last two years.

Bobbie was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Her house and garden were always admired. She was one of those people who kept a spotless house, always had coffee brewing, cookies in the cookie jar, zucchini bread aplenty, and was always welcoming. She was the last one to bed and the first one up in the morning, making sure everyone was being taken care of. Bobbie was one of the friendliest people and everyone loved her. She had a welcoming smile for every person she met.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her parents and her sister, Marjorie "Billie" (Walters) Rule. Bobbie will be greatly missed by her sons, Jack (Marie Reed) of Ulm and Michael of Tumwater, WA; grandchildren, Joanna and James McDermand and James (Heather Hale) all of Ulm; great-grandchildren, Alicia Spurzem, Lane Spurzem, and Savannah (Spurzem) and her husband Zack Martin of Great Falls; great-great grandchildren, Abel, Harper and Oliver; and many nieces and nephews.

Per her request there will be no services held. She has been cremated and will be laid to rest next to her husband Jack at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Helena, MT at a later date.

If you wish to make donations, please give them to the American Heart Association or to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank all her neighbors, relatives, and caretakers for all the love and care during her last years. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.