Roger was one of my best friends from high school on. We did a lot of camping, fishing and of course we spent time discussing life while enjoying a cold beer. I will always cherish those memories and very saddened and heart broken over his passing. My heart prayers go out to Yvett, their kids and the rest of his family! God bless his family and Roger I will never forget you my brother! Only love, Mark Cole

Mark Cole March 13, 2021