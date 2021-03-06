Roger Anthony Englert

March 18, 1961 - March 2, 2021

Roger Anthony Englert passed away on March 2nd, 2021 at the age of 59.

He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 18th, 1961. The second of three boys born to Roger Bernard Englert and Barbara Ann Englert.

He was provided the opportunity to travel both throughout the United States and Europe in his teenage years, leaving a lifelong impression on his outlook. He married Yvette Bartlome in 1982, celebrating their 38 years of marriage in December of 2020. Roger's work history included management at the Tinder Box and Construction Manager with DR Horton while in Salt Lake City, UT. After moving to Helena, MT, he worked with D&D RV Center and Lowe's. He fully invested himself into each job and project he was involved with, going above and beyond on innumerable occasions for those who needed help.

His many passions in life included hunting, fishing, and camping. He had a deep respect for and connection with the outdoors and dedicated much of his time to sharing that with his friends and children. Professionally and as a meticulous hobbyist he spent much time landscaping and woodworking. He was constantly on the lookout for things to create and to improve. He was a dedicated and avid handyman. He could never turn down any project and would always want to make sure it was done right.

Roger is survived by his wife, Yvette Englert, his children; Heather Keyser, Roger M Englert, and Kimberly Englert, his parents Roger B. Englert and Barbara Englert, his two brothers Stephen Englert and Christopher Englert, and his two grandsons Otto J Keyser and Ryder J Englert. He will be dearly missed by those whose lives he had touched.

Services will be held Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave in Helena. A family viewing will begin at 9:00am, friends and others may attend a public viewing at 10:00 a.m., and services will begin at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Roger.