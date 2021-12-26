Rudy Tomich

June 19, 1947 - December 18, 2021

Rudy was born June 19, 1947 in Butte, MT as the first born of triplets. The family lived in Butte for a few years then moved to Boulder where he graduated Jefferson High School in 1965. Rudy started his college career at Montana Tech, then enlisted into the U S Air Force (1968 – 1972), serving in Thailand during the Vietnam War. After leaving the military, Rudy returned to college graduating from the University of Montana in 1976. After graduation, he was employed by the Mt Department of Labor and Industry retiring in July 2014, after 37 years of service.

Rudy is survived by his wife Teresa of 39 years and son Matthew. Also surviving are his brothers, Robert and Roy, of Boulder, MT. Rudy is preceded in death by his parents Rudy Tomich and Josephine Calvetti Tomich, maternal and paternal grandparents and triplet brother Peter. Rudy has a large extended family of very close friends and relatives too numerous to mention individually, but know that he loved you all and considered you part of our family.

There will be a private burial of Rudy's cremains at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Rudy, join him in making contributions to Helena Food Share..