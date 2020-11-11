Ryan Keene Burns

May 8, 2019 - November 4, 2020

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved baby Ryan. Ryan Keene Burns, aged 18 months, died peacefully in his daddy's arms on November 4, 2020 in Townsend, MT. He graced us with his presence on May 8, 2019.

Ryan was the son of Kristal Leonard and Craig Burns, both of Townsend. He was their dream come true and rainbow baby. During his brief life here on Earth, Ryan loved to play with his big sisters and loved snuggles with his Mommy & Daddy. Once he learned how to walk, he followed his daddy around like a shadow. He loved Sesame Street and listening to music. Oh, and how he loved to dance!! He had the most beautiful smile and joyous laugh. He was endlessly curious and his light and energy filled his home. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be incredibly missed forever.

Ryan was a 6th generation Montanan. He is survived by his parents, Kristal Leonard & Craig Burns, and sisters, Rylie & Roxy Burns. Also survived by Grandma Anne Leonard and Grandparents Bob & Patty Burns; Aunts Stefanie & Kay Leonard, and Shelly Braziel; Uncles Sean Leonard, Josh Braziel, and Larry Burns; Cousins Evan, Hayden, & Jace Braziel, and Lizzie, Emma, & William Burns; Great Aunts & Uncles Mary Lee Leonard, Charles Leonard, Ron & Donna Burns, Sharon & Jim Gelhaus, Donna & Virgil Kinnaird, Linda & David Rominak, Mike & Valerie Lewis, Karen & Frank Harris, Sandy & Dan Howley, Mark & Teresa Lewis, Bobby & TJ Lewis. He is preceded in death by Grandparent Bob Yow; Great-Grandparents Gregory & Katherine Leonard, Bob & Gerda Lewis, and Larry & Irene Burns.

Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway, in Townsend, MT. All are welcome.

Dear Ryan, please know that having you was our greatest blessing. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ryan.