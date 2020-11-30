Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home

Funeral Notices for Monday, November 30, 2020

"In Our Care"

PENDING

KENDALL, Ryan W., age 32 of Helena passed away November 23, 2020. No services are planned in Helena at this time. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ryan.

MONDAY

LEA, Miner, age 84, of Helena, passed away November 17, 2020. Viewing will be at 12 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 30th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Miner.

THURSDAY

FAULHABER, Paul, age 77, of Helena passed away November 21, 2020. Viewing will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 3rd at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing St. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Paul.