Sally (Sime) Bratlien

April 15, 1942 - November 21, 2020

Sally (Sime) Bratlien passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Sally was born April 15, 1942, in Shelby, Montana to George and Josephine Sime and grew up in Bozeman and Helena, graduating from Helena High School. She was the middle sister to Suzanne "Sue" (Renne) and Scott (Sime).

In 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, Gerald "Jerry" Bratlien, of Helena, celebrating 42 years of marriage before his passing in 2004. In 1966, she and Jerry welcomed son, Erik, and two years later, daughter Kristin, raising their family in Danville, California, before moving back to their beloved home state of Montana in 1989.

Sally was an avid horse enthusiast and thoroughly enjoyed breeding and promoting the Appaloosa horse through her involvement with the Sapphire Drill Team, participating in many parades and Stampede events as well as being a member of the Vigilante Appaloosa Horse Club and the Helena Trail Riders. She supported Jerry in showing his reining horses with both the Montana Reining Horse Association and National Reining Horse Association and eventually got into showing herself. Sally spent countless hours riding and caring for her horses along with her dogs.

In support of her outdoor enthusiast husband, Sally was always up for trail ride exploring new hunting ground, pulling a downed elk out of the mountains, or heading out for a horseshow with Jerry. The Chief Joseph Trail Ride, progressive reenactment ride of the Naz Perce people attempting to escape the U.S. Cavalry in 1877, was her most talked about ride where she and Jerry completed a 100-mile section between Montana and Idaho on the backs of their Appaloosas.

While Sally loved horses, she also had a love of art, music and reading. Her famed "Pepsi" cards were always a hit with her family and friends depicting her beloved Appaloosa, Pepsi, in various stages of fun and play. She also loved telling stories of playing the French horn and later playing her piano for her kids and teaching grandsons to play. As an avid reader, she also had several books she was reading at the same time and you could also count on there was horse and heroine involved in the plot. She always came to life when telling one of her stories that she penned, relaying something funny that the horses or dogs did that day or just having you over for a visit. She will be truly missed by her friends and family.

Sally was predeceased by her parents, George and Josephine "Jo" Sime, and her husband, Jerry Bratlien. She is survived by her son Erik and wife Karen; daughter Kristin and husband Kevin McDonald; grandsons Wade, Lance, and John; sister Suzanne Renne; brother Scott Sime; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Sally's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Beehive Homes of Helena, St. Peter's Hospice, and their respective team of care providers for the excellent care given to Sally in her final weeks and days with us in this life.

In lieu of sending flowers, please make donations in Sally's name to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society.