Seibert "Smitty" Lee Smith, 81

August 5, 1941 - March 20, 2022

Helena, Montana – Seibert "Smitty" Lee Smith, 80, passed away on March 20, 2022.

Smitty was the youngest of five living children to John and Beatrice (Kessler) Smith on August 5, 1941, in Price Hill, West Virginia. He served in the Army in the late fifties and the early sixties and was a quiet veteran.

Smitty married Corliss "Corky" A. Butler (Hamilton) on March 11, 1978, in Leadville, Colorado. Later in 1978, they relocated to Helena, Montana, where Smitty lived with Corky until her death in 2008.

Smitty and Corky made a great life for themselves and their children. Smitty worked for the US Department of Labor as a Non-Metal and Metal Mine inspector from October 1978 to January 2007. In his down time, he loved to hunt and fishing. They enjoyed their time at the Moose Lodge.

Smitty missed Corky dearly. He has spent the last twelve years enjoying his family, friends, hunting, and fishing. A quiet man, with a funny tender side – who loved to play practical jokes! He was a devoted husband, generous man, and a loving dad. He too will be dearly missed by all who knew and love him.

He is survived by his children: Joe Smith of Salt Lake City, Utah; Beatrice Wolf (Smith) and her husband Scott of Cory, Colorado; Richard Smith of Leadville, Colorado; William Fredricks and his wife Sherry Ann of Townsend, Montana; Terry Fredricks of Helena, Montana; Danny Fredericks of Ohio; and David Butler and his wife Kari of Nikiski, Alaska. Grandpa Smitty has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren – a firm legacy of love passed down.

Smitty was proceeded in death by his loving wife Corky, his father and mother - John and Beatrice (Kessler) Smith, all his older siblings – John Smith Jr, Joanna Holcomb (Smith), Robert Smith, Patricia Jones (Smith) and Glen Smith; and Corkys brothers and sister: Glen Hamilton, Eddy Hamilton, Kit Hamilton and Nadine Phillips (Hamilton).

A private family service will take place with interment in Delta City Cemetery in the future. The Moose Lodge has graciously agreed to host a time to remember and honor Smitty date to be announced.