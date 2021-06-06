Menu
Sharlene Ruth Schlieman
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Big Sky Cremations & Twitchell Funeral Service
2 West Main
East Helena, MT

Sharlene Ruth Schlieman

March 21, 1957 - May 31, 2021

Sharlene Ruth Schlieman, 64, passed away in her home on May 31, 2021. Sharlene was born in Sioux City, Iowa to William and Beulah (Thurlow) Boyle.

Sharlene worked at Hall Transit driving special needs children to school and worked at Mountain View Girls School. She worked and retired from the Department of Revenue.

She had many friends and family and loved spending time with them. She was a member of The Nazarene Church, and was involved in Multiple Sclerosis meetings. She was also a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.

Sharlene is survived by her husband Randy Schlieman, son Kyle (Heather) Robbins; sisters Cheryl Strom, Perham, MN and Shirley Ranes, Cascade, MT; brothers William Boyle, East Helena and Ronald Boyle, Helena, Larry O'Connell, Townsend and her ex-husband Leonard Bengstron, Helena, MT.

Also surviving her were her grandchildren Gaven, Meadow and Ethen. She was also survived by her special friends "The Golden Girls". She was preceded in death by her son Brandon Robbins, her mom and dad William and Beulah Boyle, brother Gerald O'Connell, and sister Linda O'Connell.

A celebration of Sharlene's life is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Monday, June 14 at The Nazarene Church, 117 Valley Drive. Memorial can be made in Sharlene's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. To offer condolences or share a story of Sharlene please visit www.helenafunerals.com


Published by Helena Independent Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Nazarene Church
117 Valley Drive, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Big Sky Cremations & Twitchell Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Sharlene was my bus driver when I was in grade school picking me up off of Guthrie Rd driving all of us to Jim Darcy school. Sharlene always made me laugh and years later in life we reconnected again and she was always making me laugh as we reminisced all those long hauls she would take out to the valley to pick us up and take us home. Another fond memory, at the end of the school year, those of us who had our parents sign a letter of consent, she took us all who rode the bus to play baseball at Jim Darcy. I will never forget you my Dear Sharlene! We'll meet again my friend. Until then, keep being the bright star in my life. My condolences to all her family/friends and loved ones.
Steve
Friend
June 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy and Rick Skinner
Friend
June 11, 2021
You will forever be in my heart and I am going to truly miss our phone calls. Love you and going to miss you. Will always cherish the memories!!!
Cathy J Smith
Family
June 10, 2021
I already miss Sharlene. We spent a lot of younger years together. I wish I had kept in touch over the years. My prayers go out to her family whom I'm sure miss her as well.
Ronnie Boyle
June 9, 2021
Sharlene was a sweet person and will be missed. As kids we grew up laughing and getting into mischief as family does. She will be missed.
Randy and Peggy Boyle
Family
June 9, 2021
