Sharon Carol Sewell

March 28, 1939 - February 14, 2021

Sharon Carol Sewell entered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, February 14th, 2021. She passed away after a short battle with cancer. Sharon was born on March 28th, 1939 in Helena MT to Jack W. and Carol R. Ricker.

Sharon, also known as "Ronnie" to her brothers, in-laws, and childhood friends, graduated from Helena High School in 1957. She married her high school sweetheart, Gary L. Sewell, in Helena on July 12, 1958. They moved to Spokane, WA after Gary joined the Air Force, where they raised their 3 children. She participated in many Bloomsdays and fun runs; she even completed a full CDA marathon in 1984.

Sharon was blessed to be a stay at home mom until their divorce in 1981. She re-entered the workforce in 1980, and enjoyed a long career at Gonzaga University where she loved working with staff and students in the registrar's office until she retired in 2008. She soon returned to Gonzaga as a degree evaluator, retiring for good in 2013. Sharon and Gary remained close, and continued to share together in all family gatherings until his passing in 2016.

Sharon had an unparalleled gift of making people smile and making them feel valued. She loved being a grandma and was often known to sit on the floor and play with her great grandkids. She also loved to tell stories true and tall.

She was known to strike up a conversation with anybody she met, anywhere, and people were drawn to her and the light of Jesus in her. She was strong and unwavering in her faith and this is something she shared with everyone who crossed her path. She loved spending many weeks each year in Helena, MT with brother Jack(Bonnie) and their family, as well as in Eagle River, AK with brother Philip (Merilyn) and their family. In the summers when she wasn't traveling she loved spending time with her family at her place at Sunrise Point Resort.

Sharon was preceded in death by her youngest brother Jimmy Ricker, her parents Jack W. and Carol M. Ricker, her youngest son Michael W. Sewell, her oldest brother Jack R. Ricker, and former husband Gary L.Sewell. She is survived

by her oldest son Doug(Nola) Sewell, her

daughter Lori(John) Coffey, her son-in-law Larry Koenen, her seven grandchildren, Joni (Grady) Justesen, Matthew (Jessica) Sewell, Ian (Kim) Sewell, Jackie, Jesse, Taylor, and Brooke Koenen, her four great grandchildren, Garrett, Raegan, and Wyatt Justesen and Dagny Sewell, her older brother Phil(Merilyn) Ricker, her sister-in-law Bonnie, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.