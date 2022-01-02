Shirley A. Beckman, 94, of Helena, Montana passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Jan. 2, 2022.
Sending Shirley my Best on her new adventure and my condolences to the Beckman Family. It's always sad when your parent passes away
Alex Sera
January 19, 2022
Shirley was active for years in cooking wonderful goodies for funeral luncheons at our cathedral.
Her many years of church attendance is remembered by her Catholic community of friends.
May she rest in peace.
Cathedral of St. Helena Parishioner
January 17, 2022
It makes me sad to lose a friend as dear as your Mom. I have so many memories of the friendship we shared since our Glendive years. She was a true friend in so many ways. I always admired her gift of hospitality when visiting her. I visited her 3 times while she lived in Helena and the last time we visited was when my daughter took me on a trip back to Glendive and she and other Montana friends came there to visit also. Sincere sympathy to you, Phil, Wayne & Dale. You were all a blessing to your Mom and she loved you all so much.
Marlys Timm
January 13, 2022
A beautiful soul. She was a great neighbor and always kind and thoughtful. May she Rest In Peace.
Judy Gress
January 13, 2022
What a beautiful tribute to a lovely lady! My condolences to each of you, Phil, Wayne, and Dale, and your loved ones! How I remember that sweet smile of hers! She lives on in the hearts of all who knew her! Cherish the memories! Sending love, and prayers!
Patty (Rigg) Harrington
Other
January 13, 2022
So sorry to hear about your Mom. She was classy lady and so caring