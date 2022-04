Elliot, Shirley R. "Mickey", age 89, of Helena, passed away November 30, 2020. A Mass is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Cathedral of St. Helena with a Rite of Committal to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will be held in the Social Hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home after the committal. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mickey.