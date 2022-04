ELLIOTT - Elliott, Shirley R. "Mickey", age 89, of Helena, passed away November 30, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 8th at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing Street. Inurnment will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial in the social hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Mickey.