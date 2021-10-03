Shirley Ann Rammer

July 20, 1930 - September 28, 2021

Shirley Ann Rammer, 91, passed away September 28, 2021, of natural causes. Shirley was born on July 20, 1930, in Wausau, Wisconsin to Harry and Helen (Dallman) Zander. She was the oldest of 3 children. She was raised in Madison, WI completing High School (Edgewood High 1948) and College there. She graduated from University of Wisconsin in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education. Shirley taught Junior High School art classes in St. Louis, MO and Prince Georges County, Maryland during the 1950's. Following a 30-year hiatus to raise her family and after Bill's retirement, in 1981 she and her late husband Bill, incorporated Northwest Weather Associates with friends Warren & Grace Harding. She worked as president of this business until 1991 helping to secure federal contracts to manage National Weather Service contracted weather observatories.

She married Bill Rammer in 1952, in Madison, Wisconsin and together they raised a family of five girls and five boys. They were married just shy of 67 years, together they were unstoppable. She was an extraordinary wife and mother. She truly devoted her life to her family.

In 1973 the family moved to Great Falls MT from the Washington D.C. area. She was very active in the Great Falls community. She was the President of Cascade County Association for Retarded Citizens (ARC), Chairperson of the inaugural board of directors for Cascade County Housing for the Developmentally Disabled, opening the first Group Homes in Great Falls. Later evolving to Quality Life Concepts (QLC), and continued board member. She was active in lobbying the State Legislature for de-institutionalization and community services for the developmentally disabled during the 1970's and assisting in the formation of non-profit organizations to provided services in Great Falls. While on the board of directors of QLC in the 1990's she encouraged the QLC board of directors to form a QLC Trust foundation for the non-profits financial security. She worked on several fund raisers for the growth of that trust fund. She has also volunteered as a reading-listener at Longfellow school. She has been a member of the YWCA, C.M. Russell Museum, Cross Country Ski Club and Paris Gibson Square, former member of Meadowlark CC (avid tennis player) and Montana Wilderness Association.

Shirley enjoyed sewing; many of her grandchildren still play with the

Barbie doll clothes she made, baking; affectionately nick-named Sugar-Shirl, tennis; that rotator-cuff injury hurt her until the day she died, walking, hiking, gardening, and stained-glass work.

Shirley is survived by nine of her 10 children; daughters, Mary Rammer of Great Falls, Janet (Jim) Paulsen of Montana City, Joan Rammer of Stuart, FL, and Jean (Ken)Rioux of Hilton Head, SC, sons, David (Patrice) of Kona, HI, Andrew Rammer, of Great Falls, Michael of Port Saint Lucie, FL, Steven (Peggy) of Nashville, TN and Paul Rammer of Oakland, CA; sister Donna Keyser of Seattle WA; 10 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Bill of 67 years, parents, grandparents; her sister Lois Noonan; daughter Catherine Kopp Rammer; and grandson, Brent Rammer.

A special thank you to all the loving staff at Son Heaven. Your kindness and dedication to the residents and their families is truly amazing. God bless you all. A wonderful place to call home.

A Memorial Service will be held on October 13, 2021 at 1:30 pm at Schnider/Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel located at 1410 13th Street South, Great Falls MT 59405.

Memorials in Shirley's name may be made to Quality Life Concept's Endowment Trust Fund, 215 Smelter Ave NE, Great Falls, MT 59404 or Easter Seals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain (Adult Day Service Center), Great Falls 4400 Central Avenue, Great Falls, MT 59405.