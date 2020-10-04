Menu
George Taylor, 78, of Malta, Montana passed away on Thursday, September 24th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

George Lee Keith, 90, of Bois D'Arc, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

Cullen Edward Meyer, 78, of Elgin, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

Justin Anthony Sean "Tony" Pettet, 17, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Sunday, September 27th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

Micaele Elizabeth Munoz, 57, of Helena, MT, passes away on Monday, September 28th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Oct. 4, 2020.
