George Taylor, 78, of Malta, Montana passed away on Thursday, September 24th, 2020.

George Lee Keith, 90, of Bois D'Arc, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 27th, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

Cullen Edward Meyer, 78, of Elgin, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020.

Justin Anthony Sean "Tony" Pettet, 17, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Sunday, September 27th, 2020.

Micaele Elizabeth Munoz, 57, of Helena, MT, passes away on Monday, September 28th, 2020.