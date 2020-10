Charlie H. Atkins, 72, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Monday, October 5th, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

Dennis Milo Self, 79, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Monday, October 5th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.