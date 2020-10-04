Menu
Harriet Elizabeth "Karry" Gerry, 77, of Butte, Montana, passed away Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

Jeremy Shaun Marquis, 43, of Helena, Montana, Passed away on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Oct. 4, 2020.
