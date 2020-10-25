Sofia McHale

May 3, 1925 - October 9, 2020

Sofia McHale was born May 3, 1925 and passed from this life on October 9, 2020. She lived to be 95 years of age and could never quite get over that she was that old. Sofia was born in Denver CO, to Alfred Charles Vigil, and Stella Montania Vigil. Sofia married William Charles McHale April 12, 1946 and they had one son, Bruce Larry McHale on January 16, 1948. Sofia was very proud of working for Mountain Bell as a telephone operator and retired after 30 plus years. It was fun to talk to her about her working days where she liked working the night shift, and told of once patching a call through from President Reagan. Sofia spoke Spanish so she was often given calls from anyone who didn't speak English very well. Sofia lived in Casper WY where her dad worked for the railroad, later the Salt Lake City area and returned to Casper to spend time with several sisters-in-law there including Myrna and Dave Miles and family before moving to Helena MT for her final days

Sofia liked spending time with, and taking her grandchildren on adventures when they were little and loved them very much. She had a kind heart and was always compassionate toward even the smallest little bugs and critters and enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels in the yard. Sofia spent time as a caregiver for her mother, sister and son during their illnesses as well as several older persons in the Salt Lake City area, and had many stories to share. Sofia enjoyed her move to Helena to be with her nephew Kevin and was particularly happy because the wind didn't blow like it did in Casper! She enjoyed living at the Masonic Home in Helena and loved their popcorn and movie days and special activities, like when they brought in puppies for the residents or when they had antique cars on display. Sofia always read a good book and worked on several jigsaw puzzles at the same time on her kitchen table. Sofia enjoyed cooking when she was still able to and was fun to cook for because she liked eating good food…and was quick to let you know she could eat anything and not gain any weight. The world was a better place because of Sofia's love of life, good attitude, sense of humor and cute little jokes. She will be missed by those that love her.

Sofia is preceded in death by her husband Bill McHale, son Bruce McHale, parents Alfred and Stella Vigil, sister Ann (Vigil) Burton (Roy), and brothers Alfred and Gilbert (Shirley) Vigil. She is survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Abby McHale and her son Samuel of Helena; Libby McHale and her sons Giavonni Sabillon and Kye Peat of Logan, UT; Beth Landgrebe and her children Harbor and Camden of Tooele, UT; Hillary McHale; Zach McHale ; and former daughter-in-law Anita Neal McHale all of Clearfield UT. Sofia is also survived by nephew Kevin Kirley (Susan) of Helena; sisters-in-law Bonnie Vigil of Aurora, CO and Myrna Miles of Casper WY; and nieces and nephews in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. Sofia's ashes are laid to rest with her husband Bill at Valley View Cemetery in Salt Lake City. Since there will be no service, gifts in honor of Sofia may be sent to the Masonic Home of Montana, 2010 Masonic Home Road, Helena MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Sofia.