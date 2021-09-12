Stanley George Van Diest

September 28, 1935 - September 9, 2021

Stanley (Stan) George Van Diest, age 85, of Helena, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Sept. 9, 2021. He was born Sept. 28, 1935 in Helena to Martin and Alice (Knowles) Van Diest. He was the middle child with two sisters. Stan attended Helena schools and was on the track team earning several awards and he also played trumpet in the band, which we still have today. He graduated form Helena High in 1954.

That same year he joined the Montana Army National Guard and the Montana Air National Guard and participated in many weekend drills. He wanted to become a pilot but was not able to due so due to an eye condition, so he became a mechanic working on helicopters and airplanes instead, which he loved doing for the next 35 years. The Guard sent him to many schools across the United States, some of which he was able to take us with him and we lived in our camp trailer, which we still have today. During one of his weekend furloughs, his close friend, Terry wanted to take him home to Conrad to meet his cousin on a blind date but, he met my mom, Shirley Jean Nyberg, instead. Sorry Auntie Carol. The rest is history. Momma and Daddy were married the following year on Oct. 13, 1957. They had two daughters, Cheryl Ann and Terri Lou, and a son Allan Lee. They lived in Ulm for a year and then moved to Helena where they lived in the same house for the next 60 years.

Daddy was a quiet, very laidback man. But once you told a joke and got him going, he had quite the sense of humor. After retiring from the Guard, Daddy went to work for the Friendship Center for the next 10 years. He loved to help people and tinkering, so this was the perfect job for him. He made several great friends.

Stan loved spending time with his wife and children, going camping almost every weekend. He was involved in Jobs Daughters and Cub Scouts. Daddy was a Jack of all trades. He had his hand into everything and created many items and if he needed a tool he didn't have, he would create it. He taught us girls how to take care of ourselves and was always here for us when we called. Stan was in a fish club and won many trophies for his exotic fish we had. He had his own sharpening business, loved to pan for gold and hunt for rocks of all sizes, and cut them to make beautiful jewelry for Shirley, Cheryl and Terrie. He even sold some. Daddy loved wood carving. He was involved in a class for many years and had several lifelong friends. He made a lot of unique items and gave them as gifts and won awards for them at showings.

Daddy loved history of any kind and was a book worm and I have the books to prove it. He had a book on every subject you could ever want. He was a bird watcher and a critter watcher. But most of all, Daddy and Momma loved spending time at their cabin in Lincoln with family and friends.

He spent the last two years living in Great Falls with his daughter Cheryl and son-in-law, Henry. Attending many functions, especially watching great grandchildren's sporting events.

Stan is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley; daughter, Terrie; a grandson, Callin Michael Klimpel; and his parents. He is survived by his daughter Cheryl (Henry) Tadej; grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Meismer, Kristen Mansch, Jake (Staci) Mansch, Axton and Parker Mansch; son-in-law, Todd Klimpel; son, Allan; grandchildren, Damon (Janell) Van Diest and Nicole (Ryan) Gibson; great grandchildren, RyeLee Van Diest, Logan and KayLea Gibson; sisters, Margaret Sperry and Kay Phipps; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home with a reception to follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friendship Center in Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Stanley.