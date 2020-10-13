Stephen D. Foster

May 26, 1937 - October 10, 2020

On Saturday October 10th, Stephen D Foster loving husband and father of nine children passed away at the age of 83. Stephen was born on May 26th 1937 in Mauckport Indiana. He served proudly in the US Army for many years. Stephen retired from the Montana Lottery and then managed the American Legion with his loving wife Runelle for several years. He referred to Montana as God's Country. Stephen was known for his quick wit, infectious sense of humor, and his kind heart. Service to be held at American Legion October 24th at 1pm.