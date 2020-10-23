Menu
Stephen FOSTER

Notices for Retz Funeral Home

Funeral Notices Friday, October 23, 2020

"In Our Care"

SATURDAY

FOSTER, Stephen, age 83, of Helena, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. A celebration of his life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at American Legion, 3095 Villard Ave. in Helena. Reception to follow the service. If family and friends of Stephen desire, they are welcome to bring some small finger food items for the reception. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Stephen.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Retz Funeral Home - Helena
