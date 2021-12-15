Menu
Steve Christiansen
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory
101 Sixth Avenue East
Polson, MT

Steve Christiansen

July 15, 1967 - December 9, 2021

Steve Christiansen, age 54, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was born on July 15, 1967 in Helena, Montana.

Steve grew up in Helena until he moved to Coolin, Idaho where he worked for the U.S. Forest Service as a Helitack Technican for 18 years. Steve loved the mountains and was devastated when his health issues caused him to put his career aside.

Steve is preceded in death by his father Ernest Beavers. He is survived by his mother Delores Caye of Omak, WA; his daughter Joie Lynn Clifford of Great Falls, MT; his sister Luana Beavers of Hot Springs, MT; brothers Anthony Beavers of Hot Springs, MT; Daniel Beavers of Ronan, MT; Ronald Beavers, Ernest Beavers of Charlo, MT; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends who he loved with all of his heart.

"We lost each other when you were born, found each other when you were 21 and lost each other when you were 54. " Until we meet again, Mom. Loved but not forgotten.

There will be a Celebration for Life for Steve in the summer of 2022. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Really Good Man!! Will be missed!!
Warren Pomroy
Friend
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results