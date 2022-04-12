Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sue O'Leary
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

Sue O'Leary

April 22, 1941 - April 8, 2022

Sue O'Leary, age 80, died April 8, 2022 in Helena Montana. She was born in Spokane Washington on April 22, 1941 to Raymond and Katherine Crowley. She had 9 siblings; Bill (deceased), Susie (deceased), Pat, Kay, Jimmy (deceased), Janie (deceased), Chuck, Joy (deceased), and Sally. She and PO (Pat O'Leary) met at Carroll College and married in 1963. She is survived by her 4 children Mary Ellen (spouse Richard, children Maranda and Cheyanne), Meg (spouse Blair), Tim (spouse Suzy Rizza children Luke and Colin) and Jane (spouse Scott children Jake and Gabriel). You could find her walking up and around Nob Hill, making snow angels, checking the stars, riding her bike with her great friends, touring Yellowstone and skiing her beloved "Belmont" (Great Divide). She will be missed by "oodles" of friends and family

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13th at Saint Mary Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave. A luncheon reception will follow the Mass in the fellowship hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sue's name are suggested to an organization or charity of donor's choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Sue.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.