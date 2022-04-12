Sue O'Leary

April 22, 1941 - April 8, 2022

Sue O'Leary, age 80, died April 8, 2022 in Helena Montana. She was born in Spokane Washington on April 22, 1941 to Raymond and Katherine Crowley. She had 9 siblings; Bill (deceased), Susie (deceased), Pat, Kay, Jimmy (deceased), Janie (deceased), Chuck, Joy (deceased), and Sally. She and PO (Pat O'Leary) met at Carroll College and married in 1963. She is survived by her 4 children Mary Ellen (spouse Richard, children Maranda and Cheyanne), Meg (spouse Blair), Tim (spouse Suzy Rizza children Luke and Colin) and Jane (spouse Scott children Jake and Gabriel). You could find her walking up and around Nob Hill, making snow angels, checking the stars, riding her bike with her great friends, touring Yellowstone and skiing her beloved "Belmont" (Great Divide). She will be missed by "oodles" of friends and family

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13th at Saint Mary Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave. A luncheon reception will follow the Mass in the fellowship hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sue's name are suggested to an organization or charity of donor's choice.