O'LEARY, Sue, age 80 of Helena passed away April 8, 2022. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. today, April 13th at Saint Mary Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave. A luncheon reception will follow the Mass in the fellowship hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sue's name are suggested to an organization or charity of donor's choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com
to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Sue.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Apr. 13, 2022.