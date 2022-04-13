Menu
Sue O'LEARY
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral Mass
Apr, 13 2022
Saint Mary Catholic Community
O'LEARY, Sue, age 80 of Helena passed away April 8, 2022. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:10 p.m. today, April 13th at Saint Mary Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave. A luncheon reception will follow the Mass in the fellowship hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sue's name are suggested to an organization or charity of donor's choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Sue.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Apr. 13, 2022.
My thoughts & prayers are with you & your families . Will dearly miss Sue. She was a lot of fun to be with; many loving memories of our times together with the `God Squad´ & our Glacier Park excursions!! My deepest sympathies Laura Barry
Laura Barry
Friend
April 12, 2022
I loved her spirit for life. She was always going skiing at Great Divide or Big Sky. She loved the outdoors. I enjoyed working with her at Helena High School. I will always remember her fondly.
Kathi Cates
Work
April 12, 2022
