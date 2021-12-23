My Aunt loved and cherished her extended family, taking time and effort to make handmade things for her grand-nieces and nephews. Her relationships mattered to her so very much, more than any material things or some out-of-reach visions of ideals. Her laugh and my mother's sound very much alike--a harmony I will miss on holidays and phone calls for a long time. May God look after Steve and Kathryn Claire in the days ahead. Love you Aunt Suse!

John Teepen Schlachter Family January 7, 2022