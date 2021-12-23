To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
My Aunt loved and cherished her extended family, taking time and effort to make handmade things for her grand-nieces and nephews. Her relationships mattered to her so very much, more than any material things or some out-of-reach visions of ideals. Her laugh and my mother's sound very much alike--a harmony I will miss on holidays and phone calls for a long time. May God look after Steve and Kathryn Claire in the days ahead. Love you Aunt Suse!
John Teepen Schlachter
Family
January 7, 2022
What a wonderfully wacky friend she was to me. I smile at our antics in the Rehab center at St Pats and her dancing feet at the cabin in Polson. She was a true friend and she leaves a void in this life for many. My sincere sympathies to Steve, Kathryn (her sister) and Donald (her brother)
Rochelle Cole
January 4, 2022
Susan was an absolute delight to work with giving Covid vaccines to Missoulians at the Health Department- always smiling- RIP Sue
Toni Taylor
Work
January 3, 2022
Having lost my own wonderful wife of 48 years not so long ago, I can relate to what that family has been experiencing. She was a wonderful lady, and last Summer made and personally delivered a beautiful apple pie which she had baked with apples from my trees. I came away from that experience feeling I had made a real friend. I'm a little better person as a result of our encounter.
Harry E. Sacks, III
January 3, 2022
Susan was a lovely person...an absolute delight to be around. I am so, so sorry to hear of her passing. My condolences to her loved ones. <3