Susan Kay "Susie" Jewett

July 27, 1945 - September 28, 2020

Susan Kay "Susie" Jewett, 75, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully at a local care facility surrounded by family on Monday, September 28, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Susie was born on July 27, 1945, in Great Falls, MT to Thomas and Ione (Dietzler) Gillespie. She attended Great Falls High School where she was President of the Pep Club and was always the life of the party as she drove around with her "West Side" girls in her Willy's Jeep "Bessy." Susie graduated in 1963 and subsequently attended Montana State University receiving a nursing degree in 1966.

In 1967, Susie married Jay Jewett and together with her husband of fifty-three years raised two children in Great Falls.

In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Susie was a driven, creative, and talented woman whose passion for helping others led her into the field of nursing. She began her career as a registered nurse first working for Dr. John McGregor at the McGregor Family Clinic until later transitioning to the Columbus Hospital (now Benefis Health System) in 1969 where she spent the remainder of her career. Over the years, her compassion and dedication to the care of her patients was paramount. During her thirty-eight year tenure at Benefis, Susie worked in numerous departments including, Pediatrics, Dialysis, and even the E.R. In that time, she cared for and mentored many before ultimately retiring in 2007 as manager of both the Benefis Endoscopy Lab and the Surgical Short-Stay Unit. She was always a consummate professional, who was adored by physicians, administration, and staff alike. Upon retirement, Susie continued to volunteer her time at the Benefis' Oncology Unit.

Susie enjoyed traveling, reading, and listening to music (the Beach Boys in particular), and loved spending time with friends and family. She loved playing games and was never afraid to play a little poker. She especially enjoyed recreating at her family cabin on the Smith River, and had a life-long passion for animals, especially for horses and dogs. Her favorite past time of all, however, was spoiling her grandchildren. Sweet Susie's beautiful, Irish eyes, infectious laugh, and smile will be missed by all.

In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by her brothers, Duane Anderson and Thomas Lyall Gillespie; and her sister, Ethel Krause. She is survived by her husband, Jay Jewett; two children, Jackie (Mark) McGurran and Jason (Ericka) Jewett, both of Helena, MT; four grandchildren, Ty McGurran, Chase McGurran, and Hannah and Carly Jenkins; and numerous beloved, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to the pandemic, a private memorial service will take place with family and a public celebration of Susie's life will be planned for next spring.

Memorials are suggested in her name to Peace Hospice of Montana (P.O. Box 7008, Great Falls, MT 59403-7008). Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

